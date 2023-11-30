‘Treasure Island’ enriches Pragmatic Play Live Casino offer

“Treasure Island” has been added to the Live Casino offer of iGaming industry content supplier Pragmatic Play Ltd.

A Wednesday press release outlined that – guided by a treasure map – the game’s players can “discover an ancient wheel lined with gems, bonus games, and instant bonuses, each varying in frequency across the 54 sectors”.

Bets can be placed on one or more of these segments landing before the wheel spins up and the treasure hunt begins.

‘Topaz’, ‘Emerald’ and ‘Ruby’ gem symbols, along with two instant bonuses – ‘Wild Collector’ and ‘Great Scavenger’ – can award instant prizes.

Treasure Island offers seven games in one, says Pragmatic Play, and includes four bonus games: “John Silver’s Loot”, “Ben’s Lost Marbles”, “Billy Bones’ Map”, and “Captain Flint’s Treasure”. Each game is said to have distinct mechanics and rewards.

“It’s an expansive, immersive, and highly-energetic game show that delivers a truly cinematic experience,” said Irina Cornides, Pragmatic Play’s chief operating officer, as cited in the update.

The game’s “superb visual effects” make the Treasure Island product “pure adventure” for players, she added.