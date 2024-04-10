Triton Poker’s Jeju 2024 event our Asia standout: CEO

The Triton Super High Roller Series Jeju 2024 has been the poker brand’s “biggest pick in Asia” so far, said Andy Wong (seated centre, with glasses), chief executive of Triton Poker Series, in an interview with GGRAsia.

The meeting – the only one it plans for the continent this year – was held from March 5 to 21 at the Landing Casino, a foreigner-only gaming facility within the Jeju Shinhwa World resort, on the holiday island of Jeju, South Korea. The gathering had 259 unique players drawn from an aggregate of 46 countries and regions, according to the promoter.

The casino and resort are operated by Hong Kong-listed Shin Hwa World Ltd.

“Among our explored countries in Asia, Jeju Shinhwa World is an amazing property with a huge space, it is our biggest pick in Asia,” Mr Wong explained.

Last year the brand held a gathering in another luxury setting, Hoiana Resort & Golf, a beachside complex with foreigner-only casino, at Hoi An, Vietnam.

“Jeju is visa-free for lots of countries, that’s another reason we picked Jeju,” this time, the poker CEO noted. He was referring to Jeju’s semi-autonomous status within South Korea, which gives the island some leeway over entry policy for visitors from overseas, relative to the country’s mainland.

A media update from the poker brand had stated that a nearly US$1.82-million buy-in event at the Jeju meeting had a US$102.16-million guaranteed prize pool as of March 21, the final day of the gathering.

“We accept anyone who can afford to buy” into the brand’s contests, Mr Wong observed.

He said Triton Poker Series offered a variety of price points for player buy-in, while some other brands may offer either basement-level buy-in or very high level buy-in, with not much in between.

Mr Wong stated: “Our prize pool is very lucrative for players trying an event. We are unusual in that our trophy means a tough challenge, when players compete” against many “skilled players,” including “some professionals”.

He added, referring to home-viewer appeal of the Triton Poker Series: “We prioritise production value… so we work hard on the game’s entertainment, which is interesting for home viewers, we hope to inspire with great content.”

Possible partnership events in Asia

Noting that where there were tournament winners, there must also be losing players, the CEO stated: “Charity is also a big part of our brand: we have events during our [gatherings] to give back to the community.”

For the rest of 2024 in Asia, the brand “might run some partnership events,” noted Mr Wong. “For example, we ran a qualifier event at Tokyo Tower [in the Japanese capital] in February, and six qualifiers [players] from Tokyo came to our Jeju event. Good players can get tickets to a greater stage,” Mr Wong added.

He also gave GGRAsia some thoughts on the role of Macau in the regional poker scene, suggesting that until this year, there had been no notable poker gathering for six years in the Chinese casino hub.

He observed the Venetian Macao had “recently conducted a small event,” in Macau, and that the World Poker Tour Macau Championship would be hosted in the city in June. Wynn Macau Ltd is the host for the latter gathering. Mr Wong added that a tournament in Macau will be “a great draw for everyone”

He noted “Asia is still in its initial stages” in relation to building a poker market. “If Macau makes poker a staple, the Asian-product community will benefit,” he said.

Mr Wong emphasised the role of amateur and professional players – and crossover from the first group to the second, in building poker as an activity and as a contest.

“Poker is a fun, universal and competitive game, [with] ups and downs when it comes to bankroll management,” if players want to “have enough money to sustain a career,” as an elite practitioner, he noted.

“Becoming a professional is challenging. While amateurs may not play professionally, still they can be smart. Anyone can join poker tournaments and have fun,” said the Triton Poker Series CEO.