Twist on picture bingo via ‘Animingo’ from Pragmatic Play

Pragmatic Play Ltd, a content supplier to the iGaming industry, has released a game title combining the traditional format of bingo, with imagery drawn from the animal kingdom.

“Animingo” is describe as a “highly creative take” on the popular picture-bingo variant of bingo.

Immersive graphics and sounds have been designed to draw the player into a 50-ball bingo game, with calls to win a ‘one line’ or ‘full house’ prize achieved by marking off various animal symbols.

Players get an extra chance to win even after the ‘full house’ prize has been won.

Pragmatic Play says it offers operators an “excusive” post-game feature called ‘Pick a Pic’, designed to enhance player engagement. It allows players to choose their preferred animal symbol from a random selection, giving them the chance to win a selection of prizes, such as cash, bingo tickets or spins on Pragmatic Play slots.

Animingo is available on mobile and desktop platforms, and is said to be “fully interactive with advanced functionality”.

Claire McDaid, described as “vice president of bingo at ARRISE powering Pragmatic Play”, was cited as saying in a Wednesday press release: “Animingo is Pragmatic Play’s imaginative take on picture bingo.”

She added: “From the high-quality rich visuals to the interactive post-game feature, every aspect of Animingo has been meticulously crafted to excite players.”