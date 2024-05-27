Two children of MD Chuah among senior RGB appointments

A son and daughter of Chuah Kim Seah, managing director of Malaysian casino equipment firm RGB International Bhd, have been named to new senior roles within the organisation.

Chuah Eng Meng has been appointed “key senior management” as a “principal officer”. He was previously vice president, sales support and marketing.

He has a direct interest in 229,371 ordinary shares of the company, stated the announcement.

He joined the group in 2019 as products director before being promoted in 2020 to vice president of sales support and marketing.

His sister Chuah Hui Jing becomes an executive director of RGB International, from her previous role as a non-executive director.

Their father Mr Chuah senior is a major shareholder of RGB International, stated one of the filings.

Friday’s filings also mentioned two other leadership updates.

Ganaser Kaliappen, a former Malaysian diplomat who joined the group in 2004, and since 2018 has been designated its senior vice president, corporate and regulatory compliance, becomes an executive director.

Surinder Singh, a Malaysian lawyer specialising in civil and litigation work, and with 37 years of experience, becomes an independent non-executive director.