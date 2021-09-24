Two Macau casino operators flag green initiatives

Two Macau casino operators have respectively announced what they say are environmentally-beneficial initiatives for their day-to-day activities.

Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd said on Thursday it had combined technology and behavioural science – including so-called “nudge” communications – to cut by “up to 35 percent” the amount of wasted food that stays on diners’ plates in employee restaurants. The project was introduced in 2020, and the firm said it was now exploring use of such an approach in customer dining areas.

MGM China Holdings Ltd issued a press release on the same day saying it had “fully adopted” the concept of natural gas as a power source for its Macau hotels, “in line with Macau’s green policies and the nation’s dual-carbon goals”.

MGM China, controlled by United States-based MGM Resorts International, stated that the MGM Macau property had signed an agreement with Nam Kwong Natural Gas Co Ltd, to ensure that by 2022 MGM Macau would be “the first integrated resort on Macau peninsula to switch to natural gas”.

The firm said its MGM Cotai resort had been using natural gas since its opened in 2018. It added that the adoption of natural gas at MGM Macau would “result in a reduction of 11 percent” in MGM China’s “annual carbon emissions”.

Melco Resorts said in a Thursday press release its food waste reduction initiative was the result of a study conducted in partnership with United Kingdom-based Winnow Solutions Ltd, a producer of software and systems to monitor commercial kitchen operations and food waste; and the London School of Economics.