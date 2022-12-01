Two senior executives depart from casino investor LET Group

Hong Kong-listed casino investor LET Group Holdings Ltd has announced the resignation of two senior executives, John Au Chung On and Manuel Assis Da Silva. Both of them had been serving as executive directors of the firm since March 31, 2017.

Mr Au has resigned as LET Group’s executive director “in order to devote more time to his personal commitments”, and ceased to serve as the firm’s authorised representative with effect from Wednesday (November 30), stated the firm in a filing that day to the Hong Kong bourse.

LET Group – formerly known as Suncity Group Holdings Ltd – has in its lifespan been interested in a number of casino projects in the Asia-Pacific region, including in Vietnam and the Philippines.

The company also has interest – via Hong Kong-listed Summit Ascent and its units – in a hotel and gaming business at Tigre de Cristal in the Integrated Entertainment Zone of the Primorye Region, near Russia’s Pacific port of Vladivostok.

Prior to joining the Hong Kong-listed firm as an executive director, Mr Au had served in several senior management positions in Macau’s gaming sector for more than a decade, according to previous filings.

Following Mr Au’s resignation, LET Group’s chairman and executive director Andrew Lo Kai Bong has been appointed as the firm’s authorised representative.

Mr Da Silva has also resigned as LET Group’s executive director with effect from Wednesday, due to “his own plans for retirement”, the filing stated.

Prior to joining the company, Mr Da Silva had worked as the head of inspection at Macau’s gaming regulator – the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau – from 2003 to 2016, after more than four decades of service at the bureau.