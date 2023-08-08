U.S.-China expert Paul Liu joins Wynn Resorts board

Paul Liu (pictured), a former banker and member of the United States’ National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, was appointed on August 3 to the board of casino operator Wynn Resorts Ltd, the firm said in a statement on Monday.

The group, which also controls Macau casino operator Wynn Macau Ltd, said Mr Liu “brings to the company significant professional experience in entertainment, hospitality, and financial services both in China and the Asia Pacific region”.

The statement added: “His track record and perspective on creating guest experiences in the luxury and hospitality fields, as well as his unique understanding of business talent in the Asia Pacific market, will be a significant contribution to the company and will offer an important perspective to the Wynn board of directors.”

The announcement said the appointee is fluent in Chinese and was previously based in Shanghai, mainland China, where he was a partner at Egon Zehnder AG, a global consultancy for executive search work, management assessment and board advisory work.

At Egon Zehnder, Mr Liu led the services practice in the Asia Pacific region with a focus on hotels and hospitality, serving multinational and Chinese companies.

He was previously the chief operating officer of Anschutz Entertainment Group China and was a founder of Three On The Bund, a historic building in central Shanghai that has been converted into a luxury space for dining and leisure.

Earlier in his career Mr Liu spent a total of 14 years in finance at JP Morgan, UBS, Peregrine, and Bank of America, in New York and Hong Kong.

The statement said Mr Liu has an “active interest” in Sino-American relations including via membership of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations.

Since 2005 Mr Liu has worked with the National Committee, to found and organise the Barnett-Oksenberg Lecture on Sino-American Relations, given in Shanghai.

His arrival enlarges the board to nine people. Mr Liu’s term will run until the 2024 annual meeting of shareholders.