U.S. commercial gaming hits annual high of US$66.5bln: AGA

Commercial gaming revenue across the U.S. reached an annual record of US$66.52 billion in 2023, according to the American Gaming Association’s (AGA) Commercial Gaming Revenue Tracker.

The total surpassed 2022’s previous high by 10.0 percent, marking the industry’s third-straight record revenue year, said AGA in a press release on Tuesday.

Commercial gaming revenue, as defined by AGA, excludes tribal gaming revenue.

The year of 2023 was punctuated by all-time high quarterly commercial gaming revenue of US$17.42 billion in the fourth quarter, anchored by approximately US$6.22 billion in revenue in December, the highest grossing month in industry history in the U.S., according to the association.

“From the traditional casino experience to online options, American adults’ demand for gaming is at an all-time high,” said AGA president and chief executive Bill Miller, quoted in the release.

Brick-and-mortar casino slots and table games grossed a record US$49.36 billion in 2023, up 3.3 percent in year-on-year terms. On a state level, 15 out of 27 traditional gaming markets in the U.S. saw record annual revenue, according to AGA.

Commercial land-based gaming, encompassing casino slot machines, table games and retail sports betting, accounted for US$50.02 billion, or 75.3 percent, of the total revenue in 2023.

Online gaming – including online casinos and online sports betting – made up nearly one quarter (24.7 percent) of commercial gaming revenue in the U.S. in 2023, at US$16.43 billion.

Revenue from full-scale legal online casino operations – also known as iGaming – grew 22.9 percent year-over-year to US$6.17 billion. Such type of online gaming is currently available in six U.S. states, as per information compiled by AGA.

Throughout last year, commercial gaming operators in the U.S. paid an estimated US$14.42 billion in direct gaming revenue taxes, an increase of 9.7 percent year-over-year, said AGA.