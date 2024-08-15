UFC back to Macau this November in deal with Galaxy Ent

A “UFC Fight Night Macau” – the first UFC-branded mixed martial arts event in the city in a decade – will be held on November 23 at Galaxy Arena.

Promoter the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has signed a deal for the event with Macau casino firm Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd (GEG), which operates the Galaxy Arena at its Galaxy Macau casino resort in Cotai.

Kevin Kelley (pictured, second right), chief operating officer Macau, for Galaxy Entertainment; and Kevin Chang (second left), UFC senior vice president and head of Asia, represented the sides for the ceremony, according to a Thursday press release from the casino group.

It cited Mr Chang as saying: “We are ecstatic to be back at this incredible destination city. Our last UFC event here was a decade ago in 2014, and since then, our brand has grown by leaps and bounds.”

“We are proud to partner with Galaxy Macau and can’t wait to put on an electrifying show at the state-of-the-art Galaxy Arena to the delight of fans across the region.”

Mr Kelley said bringing a UFC event to Macau represented a “prestigious” addition to Galaxy Macau’s portfolio of international sports events.

Galaxy Arena is a 16,000-seat, multi-purpose venue within the Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) at the Galaxy Macau resort. GICC and the adjacent Andaz Macau hotel are part of Galaxy Macau’s Phase 3.

The UFC is part of Las Vegas, Nevada-based TKO Group Holdings, a U.S.-listed sports entertainment promoter.

Two previous editions of UFC events in Macau – a UFC Fight Night in 2012 and another in 2014 – were at the Cotai Arena within the Venetian Macao, a Cotai casino property promoted by Sands China Ltd.