Universal Ent joins IGSA as silver-tier member

Japanese gaming conglomerate Universal Entertainment Corp has become a silver-level member of the International Gaming Standards Association (IGSA), according to a Tuesday announcement from the U.S.-based body supporting the sector.

Universal Entertainment is a maker of pachinko and pachislot machines for the Japan market, as well as parent of Tiger Resort, Leisure & Entertainment Inc, the parent of Philippine casino resort Okada Manila.

Tomohiro Okada, representative director and president at Universal Entertainment, was cited as saying: “We are delighted to be a part of IGSA, and we look forward to participating in the research and development of electronic gaming machine systems in the industry.”

There was also comment from the Gaming Standards Association (GSA) Japan, a body linked to IGSA.

Kaji Takeshi, GSA Japan managing director, stated: “GSA Japan is thrilled to have Universal Entertainment Corp join, and add to our growing presence in the market.”

Mark Pace, IGSA president, said in prepared remarks: “IGSA is very excited to welcome Universal Entertainment as a member of GSA Japan and a part of the broader association. We believe IGSA standards can play a significant role in Universal’s growth.”

The association says its job is to create and develop technology standards and protocols for the “betterment” of the global gaming industry.

IGSA states it has membership drawn from 20 countries, as well as input from regulators, operators, and suppliers drawn from more than 30 countries.

In December, IGSA said it was cutting its membership fees, to signal industry change and broaden its membership base.