Uplatform adding clients, expanding team: marketing head

Online gaming services provider Uplatform is “growing dynamically” as it enters new markets, engages new clients and expands its team, says Maria Bashkevich, the firm’s head of marketing, in comments to GGRAsia.

“Our company has grown significantly, not only in terms of revenues, but also in the number of clients and licences globally,” she stated.

According to the marketing executive, Uplatform’s team more than doubled in size in 2023, and the firm secured licences in new jurisdictions, with the number of new projects growing by 1.57 times.

“We are growing very dynamically, and we are already working with a few clients in Asia, which are starting to launch their products on our platform,” said Ms Bashkevich.

She stated Uplatform was “looking at all” regulated markets across Asia, to find different partners and to ensure localisation of the content for the Asian market.

“Depending on the market, we might work on our casino aggregator product, or focus on the sportsbook offering,” she said. “It depends on the countries and on the products that customers want.”

The brand launched last year its casino aggregator platform, which “has been well received by the market,” noted Ms Bashkevich.

“It’s our newest product and we already have about 50 providers, and we are adding new partners every month, which shows that it’s growing well,” she added.

Regarding the sportsbook offering, the Uplatform representative said the company devotes a lot of effort in the development of its platform, “adding new sports, features and tools” to offer a “better experience and content” to customers. The sportsbook product offers a “comprehensive coverage” in terms of sports and betting markets, and “customisation options”, she added.

Ms Bashkevich stated that “localisation” of content was the brand’s “main focus” currently.

“We need to take into consideration that different markets mean different needs, in terms of languages, compliance, the sports you offer and even the odds,” she explained. “For example, in Asian markets, we’ve been increasing our offering of cricket leagues, which is a very popular sport.”

Part of the effort also goes into “adding new payment solutions,” said the marketing executive. “We are constantly looking for new partners from different parts of the world so that we broaden our offering and cater for the different markets,” she added.