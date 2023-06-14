Uplatform says G2E Singapore sparked ‘valuable insight’

Sports betting and online casino operating platform Uplatform says participation in the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia event in Singapore gave it “valuable insight” as it seeks to expand in the Asian market.

“For us, G2E Asia opened the new expo season and set high expectations for the rest of the events,” said Maria Bashkevich, Uplatform’s head of marketing, in comments included in a press release.

Casino trade show and conference G2E Asia 2023 Special Edition: Singapore ran from May 30 to June 1, at the Marina Bay Sands casino resort.

The company displayed its latest products and services at the trade show, including “offerings tailored to Asian iGaming operators”.

The G2E Asia event in Singapore sparked “valuable insight and intellectual discussion,” stated Ms Bashkevich.

“Our participation at this year’s show has been an incredible opportunity to showcase our newly launched casino aggregator and all new updates and upgrades in our sportsbook,” she added. “Once again, we’ve witnessed the region’s high potential and incredible interest in our products.”

The firm said its sportsbook product attracted a lot of attention from visitors to the exhibition, due to its “comprehensive coverage” in terms of sports and betting markets, and “customisation options”.