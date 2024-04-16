Uplatform strategic partnership with slots supplier GameArt

Online gaming services provider Uplatform says it has a strategic partnership with Malta-licensed GameArt, a developer of HTML5 slot games for online and land-based casino operators in regulated markets.

Under the arrangement, Uplatform’s Casino Aggregator will provide access to GameArt’s portfolio of over 150 slots, according to a Monday press release.

Vid Daolio, head of account management at GameArt, was cited as saying in the announcement: “Our association with Uplatform marks a significant milestone for GameArt.

“We are happy to have our content on Uplatform’s game aggregation platform and therefore expand our footprint in the industry.”

The update cited Nelli Melik, head of sales at Uplatform, as saying that the collaboration with GameArt was “pivotal” for his company. GameArt’s “commitment to simplicity and efficiency ensures seamless integration of premium content, empowering us to thrive in the iGaming market,” he added.

According to the announcement, GameArt’s focus on optimising its product for use on mobile devices “guarantees smooth game play on a variety of smartphones and tablets while maintaining the integrity of the user-friendly interface”.

Now that is being linked with Uplatform’s expertise, the combination “ensures a flawless iGaming experience across different devices,” said the statement.