Uplatform to show latest iGaming products at G2E Singapore

Sports betting and online casino operating platform Uplatform says it will be exhibiting its latest products and services at the upcoming Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia event in Singapore, providing “customised demonstrations”.

“We are thrilled to be a part of G2E Asia and share our latest products with the iGaming community,” said Maria Bashkevich, Uplatform’s head of marketing, in comments included in a press release.

“Our team has been working diligently to develop cutting-edge solutions that will push the boundaries of the iGaming industry,” stated Ms Bashkevich.

Casino trade show and conference G2E Asia 2023 Special Edition: Singapore, running from May 30 to June 1 inclusive, is to be held at Marina Bay Sands, a Singapore casino resort run by Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Uplatform’s announcement also cited Sam Lau, the firm’s sales manager, as saying that the platform’s “personalised solutions have helped numerous iGaming businesses succeed”.

The announcement stated that Uplatform “has extensive knowledge of the Asian market”, offering “extensive sportsbook, [and] vast casino variety from international and regional suppliers.”