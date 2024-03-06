Uplatform’s Casino Aggregator to offer Pragmatic Play titles

Mar 06, 2024 Newsdesk iGaming, Latest News
Uplatform, a service provider for sports betting and online casino operators, has announced a partnership with Pragmatic Play Ltd, a content provider to the iGaming industry, for the latter company’s game titles to be available via Uplatform’s Casino Aggregator product.
“While Uplatform’s integration currently focuses on Pragmatic Play’s renowned slots, the partnership brings forth a diverse portfolio of award-winning games to Uplatform’s Casino Aggregator,” said Uplatform in a Tuesday press release.
It added: “Operators will gain access to these immersive slots, enhancing gameplay experiences for players in regulated markets, supported by a variety of languages and currencies.”
The update said the collaboration with Pragmatic Play was a “strategic move” for Uplatform’s Casino Aggregator, as it enabled the company to “expand its content offering” in order to “stay competitive in the dynamic iGaming landscape”.
The release quoted Guzel Vasikova, partnerships manager at Uplatform, as saying that Pragmatic Play offered an “innovative and diverse gaming portfolio”.
Pragmatic Play’s “commitment to quality, through stunning visuals and immersive experiences, makes each game a standout,” said Ms Vasikova. “I’m thrilled to be partners with them, celebrating their dedication to excellence and the exceptional entertainment value they bring to the gaming sector,” she added.
Mar 05, 2024
Mar 04, 2024
Mar 06, 2024
Mar 06, 2024
Mar 06, 2024Macau’s only air hub, Macau International Airport (pictured), “exceeded 600,000” passenger throughputs in February, a period including the Chinese New Year holiday in the first half of the...
(Click here for more)
”Our mass table games, electronic gaming machines and non-gaming segments performed remarkably [in 2023] as revenues in these areas breached 2019 pre-pandemic levels by a significant margin”
Enrique Razon
Chairman and chief executive of Bloomberry Resorts