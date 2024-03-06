Uplatform’s Casino Aggregator to offer Pragmatic Play titles

Uplatform, a service provider for sports betting and online casino operators, has announced a partnership with Pragmatic Play Ltd, a content provider to the iGaming industry, for the latter company’s game titles to be available via Uplatform’s Casino Aggregator product.

“While Uplatform’s integration currently focuses on Pragmatic Play’s renowned slots, the partnership brings forth a diverse portfolio of award-winning games to Uplatform’s Casino Aggregator,” said Uplatform in a Tuesday press release.

It added: “Operators will gain access to these immersive slots, enhancing gameplay experiences for players in regulated markets, supported by a variety of languages and currencies.”

The update said the collaboration with Pragmatic Play was a “strategic move” for Uplatform’s Casino Aggregator, as it enabled the company to “expand its content offering” in order to “stay competitive in the dynamic iGaming landscape”.

The release quoted Guzel Vasikova, partnerships manager at Uplatform, as saying that Pragmatic Play offered an “innovative and diverse gaming portfolio”.

Pragmatic Play’s “commitment to quality, through stunning visuals and immersive experiences, makes each game a standout,” said Ms Vasikova. “I’m thrilled to be partners with them, celebrating their dedication to excellence and the exceptional entertainment value they bring to the gaming sector,” she added.