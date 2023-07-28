US$1mln jackpot NFL game with Aristocrat for autumn

Aristocrat Gaming, the land-based business division of gaming technology group Aristocrat Leisure Ltd, has given a preview prior to autumn launch, of “NFL Super Bowl Jackpots”, a slot product themed around the National Football League (NFL) in the United States.

The entry in the U.S. market is timed for the start of the next NFL season. The original licence agreement was announced in autumn 2021.

The progressive-style slot machine has the potential to offer a US$1-million jackpot in markets where such a prize is permitted.

It is the first of several games as part of a multi-year agreement between the gaming technology supplier and the NFL, said a Thursday press release from the partners.

Hector Fernandez, chief executive of Aristocrat Gaming, was quoted as saying NFL Super Bowl Jackpots was “one-of-a-kind”.

It would offer the “millions of NFL fans who enjoy the fun of casino gaming” the option to “customise the experience by selecting their favourite team in any casino they choose to play,” added Mr Fernandez.

Joe Ruggiero, senior vice president of consumer products at the NFL, was quoted as saying: “We have valued collaborating with Aristocrat to bring their vision and responsible gaming resources to fans during the 2023 NFL season and beyond.”

NFL Super Bowl Jackpots is to be offered on Aristocrat’s new King Max cabinet. The product includes “six licensed fan-favourite stadium anthems” that play during key moments in the game, according to Thursday’s announcement.

Additional slot machines in the initial product roster that will debut later this year and into 2024 include “Overtime Cash”, “Super Bowl Link”, “NFL Kickoff”, “Winning Drive”, and “Rings of Victory” – each said to be inspired by an element of NFL game play and featuring customisable team options.