US$235-mln price tag on Phase 1 expansion of Clark resort

The Widus Group, owner and developer of the Widus Hotel and Casino complex in Clark Freeport Zone, in the Philippines, says the first phase of the expansion of its complex has an estimated cost of PHP12 billion (US$235.2 million). Such initial phase was planned for the end of 2020, the company confirmed in an email to GGRAsia.

The Widus Group said last month that the Widus Hotel and Casino complex would be rebranded as the Hann Casino Resort (pictured in a rendering).

As part of phase one of the revamp, the existing Widus Casino “will be transferred to a new location” and rebranded as the Hann Casino, a company spokesperson told us. The opening of a facility called Swissôtel Hotels and Resorts was also targeted to open in late 2020, as part of the first phase of the expansion of the Clark casino resort.

The company spokesperson said the existing complex would continue to offer “only one casino”, under the Hann Casino brand. “The new hotels will not have any casino or gaming spaces,” said the person, adding that the company was however “flexible” regarding the possibility of applying for a licence for an additional gaming venue in a new, associated resort.

The Widus Group had mentioned to GGRAsia in November that it was contemplating gaming for a new resort planned for New Clark City, a piece of urban redevelopment near to the existing property of the Widus Group.

A second phase of the expansion project of the existing complex envisages the renovation and rebranding of the Widus Hotel – namely the existing accommodation towers one and two – into the Mercure Hotel. Such work is expected to be completed by 2022, said the company, adding that it was still working on the budget for that stage.

In its earlier statement, the Widus Group had flagged a new brand, called Hann Resorts. The newcomer is the master brand for the Hann Casino Resort and the Hann Lux Lifestyle Resort. The latter complex – to be developed at New Clark City – is to offer three, 18-hole, championship-standard golf courses, and additional accommodation.

The first phase of Hann Lux – scheduled to open by 2024 – will feature a Banyan Tree Hotel, an Angsana hotel, and one golf course, the company told GGRAsia. The company said it expected to invest about PHP5 billion for the first stage of Hann Lux, with such spending yet to be confirmed, stated the group’s spokesperson.

A later phase of the New Clark City development is expected to add a Westin Hotel, and accommodation under branding The Luxury Collection, from Marriott International Inc. It will also offer two more golf courses and other “mixed-use facilities,” the company representative told us. Such phase is expected to be completed by 2029, added the person, and the budget is yet to be finalised.