US$5.2mln grossed via Goldstein LVS share disposal

Over US$5.2 million has been grossed from a March 15 sale of 100,000 units of Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) common stock by Robert Goldstein (pictured in a file photo), chairman and chief executive of the United States-based casino group. The shares had been indirectly owned by The Robert and Sheryl Goldstein Trust.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of US$52.06 per unit, according to a filing to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Las Vegas Sands is the U.S-based parent of Macau casino operator Sands China Ltd, and promotes Singapore casino resort Marina Bay Sands.

Following the disposal, Mr Goldstein owns 172,801 shares in Las Vegas Sands. In addition to those holdings, he also has options to purchase: 5,582,000 shares that are vested; 1,168,000 shares that are unvested; and has access to 386,332 restricted stock units that are unvested, according to Monday’s statement to the SEC.

Las Vegas Sands closed in Monday trading at US$50.61, rising to US$50.78 as of Tuesday.