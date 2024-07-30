Users via SOFTSWISS Referral System up 219pct q-o-q in 2Q

SOFTSWISS, a supplier of software to online casinos, says its Referral System generated a 219 percent increase quarter-on-quarter in the number of referred users for its Casino Platform in the three months to June 30.

Daria Avtukhovich, head of SOFTSWISS Casino Platform, was cited as saying in a Monday update: “With the high average cost of acquiring a new casino player, the Referral System has saved our partners hundreds of thousands of euros.”

The executive added: “Additionally, referral audiences usually show higher trust and similar behaviour patterns to existing players.”

SOFTSWISS said that – via the implementation of its Referral System – online casono operators can have full control over referral bonus rules and the amount of the welcoming reward, “creating appealing conditions for new players”.

The software specialist said that deposits from players stemming from its Referral System increased by 251 percent in the second quarter, while the gross gaming revenue (GGR) rose by 452 percent compared to the previous quarter.

SOFTSWISS said a major enhancement it has made to its Referral System is Duplicate Protection, which aims to reduce the risk of bonus abuse.

The company also said it has improved the back-office management of referred players, so that operators can process them via advanced grouping and filtering options.