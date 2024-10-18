‘Vampy Party’ on the rise for Halloween: Pragmatic Play

Oct 18, 2024 Newsdesk iGaming, Latest News
Pragmatic Play Ltd has a new slot with a seasonal theme in the countdown to Halloween.
Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at the digital content provider, was cited as saying in a company update: “’Vampy Party’ arrives just in time for Halloween and promises an unforgettable experience for players.
“The game builds on fan-favourite features, with tumbling reels doubling the win multiplier up to 1,024 times per tumble.”
Vampy Party’s nocturnal-theme product is a six-reel slot said to offer up to 3,600 ways to win.
On any spin, a win multiplier starting at 1 time doubles with each successive tumble, reaching up to 1,024 times, while marked symbols on reels three and four can randomly transform into ‘wilds’ for the next tumble.
Vampy Party follows on from recent product arrivals such as “ Release the Kraken Megaways”, as well as “The Dog House Muttley Crew”, and “Wisdom of Athena 1000”.
Oct 04, 2024
Sep 20, 2024
Oct 18, 2024
Oct 18, 2024
Oct 18, 2024A company linked to Taiwan businessman Marshall Hao Shi-sheng has lost the latest round of its Macau legal fight that claims it is owed billions of U.S. dollars from the time of Las Vegas Sands...
Oct 18, 2024
Oct 18, 2024
(Click here for more)
US$72.9 million
Value of the three-year share buy-back programme announced by South Korean casino firm Kangwon Land Inc, as part of a plan to increase corporate value