‘Vampy Party’ on the rise for Halloween: Pragmatic Play

Pragmatic Play Ltd has a new slot with a seasonal theme in the countdown to Halloween.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at the digital content provider, was cited as saying in a company update: “’Vampy Party’ arrives just in time for Halloween and promises an unforgettable experience for players.

“The game builds on fan-favourite features, with tumbling reels doubling the win multiplier up to 1,024 times per tumble.”

Vampy Party’s nocturnal-theme product is a six-reel slot said to offer up to 3,600 ways to win.

On any spin, a win multiplier starting at 1 time doubles with each successive tumble, reaching up to 1,024 times, while marked symbols on reels three and four can randomly transform into ‘wilds’ for the next tumble.

Vampy Party follows on from recent product arrivals such as “ Release the Kraken Megaways”, as well as “The Dog House Muttley Crew”, and “Wisdom of Athena 1000”.