Van Don casino resort plan sent to Vietnam PM: report

Vietnam’s Ministry of Planning and Investment has submitted a report on the development of a US$2.18-billion casino and resort scheme in Van Don district – located in the country’s northern Quang Ninh province – to the Prime Minister, reported local media outlet VnExpress on Thursday.

The Van Don casino resort scheme is allocated to a 245-hectare (605.4-acre) site in Van Yen village, in Van Don, and is due to be completed by the “third quarter of 2032”, the report said.

The project had been mentioned “in late 2018” by the Quang Ninh provincial authority, the media outlet stated.

It is one of several coastal resort projects that have been awaiting approval for casino operations. Under the guidelines of Vietnam’s Ministry of Finance, only projects certified to have utilised investment capital equal to, or greater than, US$2 billion, were to be allowed to operate a gaming licence, reported VietNamNet in October last year, citing the ministry.