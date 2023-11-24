 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

Van Don casino resort plan sent to Vietnam PM: report

Nov 24, 2023 Latest News, Rest of Asia, Top of the deck  

Van Don casino resort plan sent to Vietnam PM: report

Vietnam’s Ministry of Planning and Investment has submitted a report on the development of a US$2.18-billion casino and resort scheme in Van Don district – located in the country’s northern Quang Ninh province – to the Prime Minister, reported local media outlet VnExpress on Thursday.

The Van Don casino resort scheme is allocated to a 245-hectare (605.4-acre) site in Van Yen village, in Van Don, and is due to be completed by the “third quarter of 2032”, the report said.

The project had been mentioned “in late 2018” by the Quang Ninh provincial authority, the media outlet stated.

It is one of several coastal resort projects that have been awaiting approval for casino operations. Under the guidelines of Vietnam’s Ministry of Finance, only projects certified to have utilised investment capital equal to, or greater than, US$2 billion, were to be allowed to operate a gaming licence, reported VietNamNet in October last year, citing the ministry.

Related articles
More news

Latest News

Van Don casino resort plan sent to Vietnam PM: report

Van Don casino resort plan sent to Vietnam PM: report

Nov 24, 2023  

Vietnam’s Ministry of Planning and Investment has submitted a report on the development of a US$2.18-billion casino and resort scheme in Van Don district – located in the country’s northern...
Read More
APIs 60pct of cybersecurity issues found, says GLI’s Hughes

APIs 60pct of cybersecurity issues found, says GLI’s...

Nov 24, 2023  

Pragmatic Play launches Christmas-themed Big Bass title

Pragmatic Play launches Christmas-themed Big Bass title

Nov 24, 2023  

Pick of the Day


US$1.03 billion

Gross gaming revenue produced by the Philippine casino sector in the third quarter of 2023