Velvix eyes Philippine market for its slot products, games

United States-based slot game software and hardware provider Velvix Corp says it has signed an agreement with Max Fair Group, for the latter company to distribute Velvix’s slot game products in the Philippines.

“The agreement will see Max Fair handle distribution for Velvix in the Philippines as the slot manufacturer seeks to launch its slot game products in the country,” sated Velvix in a Thursday press release.

Velvix was founded in 2019 as part of the rebranding of the XSGroup’s electronic gaming machine (EGM) division. With offices in Asia and the U.S., Velvix is a developer of both EGM cabinets and software for the Asia-Pacific region and North American markets.

Max Fair is described as a gaming technology firm based in the Philippines, and with offices in Asia and Latin America.

In Thursday’s release, Velvix said it aims to take several of its titles “that have seen success in other markets”, and localise them for Asia.

“These include the group’s flagship title ‘BaoBao King’, along with ‘House of Happiness’,‘Blooming Penzai’ and more,” said the slot manufacturer.

It added: “The group will offer both link and standalone products, allowing Max Fair to lead the product introduction, distribution, and management in the Philippines.”

The release quoted Cyrus San, Velvix’s general manager, as saying: “We are excited to begin a new partnership with the team at Max Fair. They bring expertise in various Asian gaming markets, including a focus on EGM products. Their relationships with operators and understanding of the market regulations make them an obvious partner for us in the Philippines.”

Aside from the Philippines, Velvix also said that other Asian markets, including Vietnam, “are on the radar for near future expansion”.