Venetian Macao now offers direct bus to HK airport

Macau casino operator Sands China Ltd says that since Friday (March 1) it has been offering a direct bus service from its Venetian Macao resort to Hong Kong International Airport via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge. From mid-March, the firm also expects to offer processing of pre-flight passenger registration for selected airlines.

The bus services are on a first-come-first served basis for any member of the public, not only company guests, a Sands China spokesperson confirmed to GGRAsia. The bag drop process must still be completed at the airport by the passengers.

The coming pre-flight registration service will be limited to certain carriers: Asiana Airlines; Cathay Pacific Airways; Greater Bay Airlines; HK Express; and Hong Kong Airlines.

The company hopes to be able to offer a bag-drop service – as part of its air-traveller pre-flight registration system – at a later stage, it told GGRAsia.

The selected pre-flight registration service and direct bus service would “revolutionise the travel experience for individual travellers and groups alike”, said Sands China in its Friday release. Such services also help address accessibility issues for guests attending Macau meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) events, stated the update.

The firm was “thrilled to introduce… direct bus transfers,” and eventually the flight check-in services for selected carriers, said Sands China senior vice president of hotel operations, Kris Kaminsky.

These services would “provide unrivalled convenience and comfort to our valued guests,” the executive added, as cited in the Friday update.