Venetian Macao arena revamp brings extra VIP facilities

The Venetian Arena – the revamped and rebranded concert and event venue at the Venetian Macao casino resort – features VIP suites and supporting amenities.

They were revealed on Monday by the property’s promoter Sands China Ltd, during a tour for the media.

The event space was previously called the Cotai Arena, which had capacity for 15,000 seats and opened in 2007, according to corporate materials. The revamped Venetian Arena now has a 14,000-seat capacity, the company noted in a Monday media statement. No information was provided by the firm regarding the cost of the changes.

The new-look arena has “15 VIP suites on main concourse level” (example pictured) – with accompanying food and drink services and private washrooms – in an area that had previously contained regular seating.

There are also seven of what the company terms “VIP bunker suites”, and an expanded VIP space on the arena’s level four, with 10 “Sky Box Suites” with catering facilities. Additionally, a new VIP lounge with capacity for 450 people has been provided.

Other upgrades include a retractable seating system, and “increased” rigging capacity, according to Sands China’s statement.

The space hosted its first concert under the new name with mainland Chinese artist, Diamond Zhang, on Saturday (December 23). The Venetian Arena will welcome Hong Kong pop artist Panther Chan this coming Saturday (November 30). Next month, it will host an “NBA Legends Celebrity Game”, and a week later, Grammy-nominated singer Charlie Puth.

Currently in Macau, the only other private-sector large-event facility with more than 10,000 seats is the Galaxy Arena, within the Galaxy International Conference Center. The facility, promoted by Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd as part of Phase 3 of the Galaxy Macau casino resort in Cotai, has 16,000 seats.