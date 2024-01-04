Vietnam aims to attract 17mln international visitors in 2024

Vietnam’s tourism industry aims to attract between 17 and 18 million international visitors this year, according to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism. The body estimates total tourism receipts will reach circa VND840 trillion (US$34.7 billion) in 2024, its representatives said at a press conference, according to a recent statement.

Based on figures in a report presented at the briefing, Vietnam welcomed 12.6 million international visitors in 2023, up 244.2 percent year-on-year. The 2023 figure represented about 70 percent of the 2019 number, the period before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Total tourism revenue in 2023 was estimated at VND678 trillion.

Vietnam has a casino industry, but most venues are only open to foreigners.

The country’s main tourism source market last year was South Korea, which accounted for 3.6 million arrivals, followed by China, which supplied 1.7 million visitors.

According to Vietnam’s tourism authority, by the end of 2023, the country had 3,921 international travel businesses, an increase of 1,027 compared to 2022. The country was host to about 38,000 tourist accommodation establishments with an aggregate of 780,000 rooms. Among the venues, 247 were five-star hotels, offering in total about 80,896 rooms.