Vietnam lifting inbound international flight curbs on Tues

Vietnam, a jurisdiction with a number of casinos – all but one of them currently foreigner-only – says that from Tuesday (February 15) it will lift restrictions on inbound international flights, meaning that carriers can resume all their pre-pandemic air routes if they wish to do so.

That is according to a website called Government News, an official outlet, citing the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam.

“The move aims to revive the tourism sector which has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic over the past two years,” said the announcement.

Inbound air passengers will still need to comply with the Southeast Asian country’s Covid-19 prevention and control regulations.

Arriving foreigners will need to have a ‘negative’ result for a Covid-19 test, with the certificate issued within 72 hours prior to intended entry to the country, though children under two are exempted from that condition. Those arriving will also need to make a health declaration.

Inbound air passengers will not be required to take a rapid Covid-19 test either immediately before boarding or after landing, as reportedly mandated in some other jurisdictions.

Any unvaccinated or partially-vaccinated travellers will need to monitor their own health, “within seven days from the date of entry,” and take Covid-19 tests on the third and seventh day from the date of entry.

Were the results ‘negative’ the individuals would need to continue monitoring their health “until the end of the 14th day of entry”.

Anyone testing ‘positive’ would need to get treatment as defined under Vietnam government policy.