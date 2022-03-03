Vietnam may expand pilot on locals casino betting: report

Vietnam’s Ministry of Finance has proposed extending to 2024 the pilot scheme that allows economically-qualified Vietnamese locals to gamble at selected domestic casinos, reports local news outlet Vietnamnet. The number of venues allowed under the scheme would be expanded from two currently, to four, added the report

The pilot scheme had been decreed in 2017, but was only activated in 2019.

According to the news outlet, the three-year trial scheme had originally been due for review this year. The media report said – citing the ministry – that the extension to 2024 was due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. It had affected domestic leisure activities in the country, as well as curtailing the inbound tourism trade from overseas.

The two casino projects in Vietnam presently part of the local-play pilot are first, the currently-active Corona Resort and Casino – on the southern resort island of Phu Quoc – which opened in January 2019. Its launch activated the start of the pilot scheme.

The second already allowed to serve locals – but not yet open- is the Van Don scheme, in Quang Ninh province, being promoted by Vietnamese firm Sun Group.

The media outlet reported that the ministry recommended the addition of a casino project planned for Hon Tre island, in Khanh Hoa province. The scheme is said to be partly backed by local hospitality firm Vinpearl Co, part of prominent Vietnam conglomerate Vingroup Co.

The fourth one to be covered by the pilot programme would be a casino project to be developed at the Sun World Ba Na Hill tourist area of Da Nang city, in central Vietnam.

The report said the ministry suggested the development and addition of the two projects to the pilot scheme could help revive the country’s tourism sector.