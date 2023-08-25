Vietnam plans ‘regular’ casino inspections: report

Vietnam’s Ministry of Finance has proposed “regular inspection” of the country’s casinos, mentioning venues across seven provinces and cities, reported local media outlet VnExpress, citing a government release.

The report did not mention the scope of such inspection work. But VnExpress cited the ministry as saying it had found recently instances of “several casinos” serving what it termed “illegitimate customers”, and having provided “services that were not allowed”.

Inspections would include three major casino-sector locations in the country: Phu Quoc Island in Kien Giang province; Hoi An, in Quang Nam province; and Ho Tram, in Ba Ria, Vung Tau province.

The proposed inspection would also cover six “small-scale casinos” in locations encompassing Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, Lao Cai, and Da Nang, according to the report.

Phu Quoc island hosts Corona Resort and Casino, the first and so far only casino property in the country to be permitted to allow economically-qualified locals to gamble.

Hoi An hosts the Hoiana Resort & Golf, a beachside complex with foreigner-only casino. Ba Ria is the location of another beachside resort: The Grand Ho Tram Strip, including a foreigner-only casino.