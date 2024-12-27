Vietnam’s Corona to pause local-play scheme from Jan 1

Corona Resort & Casino in Phu Quoc, Vietnam, says it will “temporarily suspend Vietnamese citizens from playing at the casino” on January 1, “until further notice”. The decision is to comply with an amendments to existing regulation, while waiting for the national government’s decision “regarding the termination or continuation of this pilot programme,” stated the property’s promoter.

A notice on the resort’s website said the move followed an adjustment to a decree from the government. In November, the national authorities amended a 2017 decree on a pilot scheme for permitting economically-qualified locals to gamble.

Only Corona Resort (pictured) had so far been active within the terms of the locals-play scheme.

The property said its coming suspension of play by locals was “to ensure full compliance with current legal regulations while preparing for adjustments in accordance with future policies”.

The resort added in its update: “During this suspension period, we are committed to preserving all benefits for Vietnamese customers in accordance with our current business policies.”

The venue further noted it would provide “timely updates… informing our customers and partners as soon as new regulations are issued by the government”.

The property stated: “International customers and partners will not be affected by this decision and can continue to access casino services at Corona Resort & Casino Phu Quoc.”

The announcement added: “Corona Resort & Casino Phu Quoc takes pride in being the first enterprise authorised to pilot Vietnamese citizens playing at a casino, offering unparalleled and world-class experiences.”

A news report from VietNamNet in August, had said the authorities were minded to keep the locals scheme running until at least the end of the calendar year. That was reportedly confirmed in November.

The original 2017 decree for a locals pilot scheme had been due to be valid initially for three years. The scheme was only activated at the time of Corona Resort’s 2019 launch.