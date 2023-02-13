Vietnam’s Da Lat city mulls casino to boost economy

Feb 13, 2023 Newsdesk Latest News, Rest of Asia, Top of the deck
The authorities in Da Lat, the capital city of Lam Dong province, in southern Vietnam, are considering a plan to host a casino and a new night market, in a bid to boost the local economy, reported local news outlet VN Express.
The casino project – yet to be approved by the provincial authorities – is to be developed in the Valley of Love (pictured), a popular tourist destination near Da Lat, stated the report.
The plan also encompasses a pedestrian street and a new night market, the latter to replace an existing venue that is said to be crowded during holiday periods.
According to the media outlet, although Da Lat is known for its French colonial heritage and year-round cool climate, it is not a “popular destination with foreign visitors due to limited transport and tourism services”.
Vietnam has a significant casino industry though the venues can only serve either foreign players or Vietnamese with foreign ID. An exception is Corona Resort and Casino, on Phu Quoc, a holiday island in the south of the country, which is permitted to welcome Vietnamese as gambling customers.
In November it was announced that Vietnam and China had agreed to cooperate on security-enforcement issues, including against organisation of “cross-border” gambling.
