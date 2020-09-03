Virtual G2E Las Vegas taking place from Oct 27 to 28

An online version of this year’s edition of Global Gaming Expo (G2E), a casino industry trade show and conference (pictured in a file photo) in Las Vegas, Nevada, will take place from October 27 to 28, say the organisers. The event is organised by casino industry body the American Gaming Association (AGA) and Reed Exhibitions.

In July it was announced that the in-person version of this year’s event had been cancelled, due to travel restrictions and concerns linked to the Covid-19 pandemic. The show had been scheduled for October 5 to 8 at Sands Expo at the Venetian Las Vegas, in Nevada in the United States.

Two G2E-branded events that had been scheduled for Asia this year – G2E Asia, a casino industry trade fair and conference usually held annually in Macau; and a newer event, G2E Asia @ the Philippines – have seen their in-person events cancelled for 2020, said a mid-August press release from Reed Exhibitions.

Now the North American G2E event backers say its virtual format will include keynote speeches, “education sessions, business meetings, and networking opportunities”.

A section of the G2E website, also mentioned “exhibiting opportunities” for the virtual show. A Wednesday press release issued on behalf of G2E spoke of the online version allowing “exhibitors and buyers to conduct business through virtual showrooms, product demos, artificial intelligence-driven matchmaking, and one-on-one meetings”.

Korbi Carrison, G2E event director, was quoted in the announcement as saying the online version allows the organisers “to bring the G2E experience directly to attendees wherever they are, providing access to education, and enabling the connections that make the in-person event special”.

According to G2E’s website, the online conference tracks include: ‘Financial Technology and Payments Modernisation’; the ‘International Association of Gaming Advisors’ Best Practices Institute’; an ‘iGaming Congress’; ‘Regaining Customer Trust and Loyalty’; ‘Research Day, Powered by AGA’; ‘Security, Health, and Safety in a New Era’; and ‘Sports Betting 2020’.