Visitor tally to Primorye casinos up 36pct in 1Q, says govt

The Primorye gambling zone, in the Russian Far East, welcomed more than 146,000 visitors in the first three months of 2023, according to local authorities. The figure was up by 36.0 percent year-on-year, the Development Corporation of Primorsky Region JSC stated on its official website.

The visitor tally increased by 24.6 percent compared to the October to December 2022 period.

The quarterly figure represented an average of about 48,690 visitors per month during the first quarter of 2023, with the highest monthly tally – a total of 53,322 arrivals – recorded in March.

The development corporation said that of the visitors to the Primorye gambling zone in the first quarter, around 11 percent were identified as foreign tourists – mainly from Uzbekistan (3,783 visitor arrivals) and China (2,859). Other significant feeder markets for foreign visitors included Japan, India and Vietnam.

There are currently two casino resorts in the Primorye gambling zone, a casino development area located 50 kilometres (31 miles) from Russia’s Pacific port of Vladivostok. The Tigre de Cristal property is majority owned by Summit Ascent Holdings Ltd, a Hong Kong-listed firm controlled by LET Group Holdings Ltd. The Shambala casino resort, run by an entity called Shambala CJSC, was the second casino to launch there.

The Primorye gambling zone recorded more than 463,000 visitors last year, according to local authorities.