W Macau at Studio City slated to open Sept 8: hotel op

The W Macau hotel at the Studio City casino resort in Macau is “slated to open on September 8”, according to a Thursday press release by W Hotels. It will add 557 rooms and suites (example pictured) to the Studio City complex.

The “W Hotel” marque is a brand of hotel conglomerate Marriott International Inc.

According to Thursday’s release, W Macau will have four food and drink outlets, including two bars. It will also feature spa facilities, and meeting and events space.

Studio City’s majority owner, Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd, said at the start of August when issuing the group’s second-quarter results, that the W Macau would open “in September”.

Thursday’s release stated that “bookings are now open” for W Macau. When GGRAsia tried to make a reservation enquiry via the online booking engine of the Marriott Bonvoy group of hotels, it returned the message: “Sorry, currently there are no rooms available at this property for the dates you selected.”

As of Thursday afternoon, the official website for Studio City still did not mention W Macau under its “accommodation” section.

GGRAsia approached Melco Resorts seeking clarification on the availability of rooms at W Macau, and what general facilities would be available at the hotel from September 8. The firm referred us to the public relations company that issued Thursday’s release on behalf of W Hotels.

In April, when Studio City had a soft opening for its initial additional tower in Phase 2 – Epic Tower, with 338 suites – Lawrence Ho Yau Lung, chairman and chief executive of Melco Resorts, told GGRAsia it was opening for the company’s “known customers first”.

Melco Resorts is spending circa US$1.2 billion on the entire Phase 2 of Studio City, including the two new hotel towers – to complement the original two – and an indoor water park.