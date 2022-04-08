Wakayama assembly to hold special session on IR plan

The assembly of Japan’s Wakayama prefecture will hold an extraordinary session between April 14 and 20, to discuss the local plan for an integrated resort (IR). The prefectural assembly must nod the plan for the metropolis to host a casino resort, before it can be sent for scrutiny by the national authorities by the April 28 deadline.

The decision to call for the extraordinary session was made on Thursday by the assembly’s steering committee, according to GGRAsia’s correspondent in Japan. The prefectural assembly is expected to hold a plenary meeting on April 20 to vote on Wakayama’s so-called IR District Development Plan.

Local elected representatives have expressed concerns that the details regarding funding for the JPY470-billion (US$3.8-billion) scheme have yet to be clarified by the chosen private-sector consortium, led by Clairvest Neem Ventures KK.

Earlier this week, the governor of Wakayama prefecture, Yoshinobu Nisaka, urged the prefectural assembly to follow the lead of the city council and also vote in favour of the IR plan.

Wakayama’s other local elected body, the city council, voted at the end of last month in favour of the IR District Development Plan, which had been finalised shortly before.

Up to three casino resorts will be allowed nationally, under the existing liberalisation programme. Currently, Nagasaki and Osaka are also likely to submit applications.