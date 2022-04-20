Wakayama committee against IR plan, assembly vote Weds

A special committee of Wakayama prefectural assembly tasked with scrutinising that Japanese community’s plan for a casino resort, voted on Tuesday against the proposal as currently framed, GGRAsia’s Japan correspondent has confirmed.

But the Integrated Resort (IR) District Development Plan is still due to be put to a vote of a plenary meeting of the assembly on Wednesday (April 20).

Two other prefectural assembly committees – the general affairs committee, and the economic committee – did vote on Monday in favour of the IR District Development Plan.

Local media outlets said nonetheless that the IR Special Committee voted five in favour and 10 against the plan, with the ‘no’ voters including not only Japan Communist Party representatives, but also committee members from the Liberal Democratic Party, a ruling grouping at national level that has been a key proponent of casino liberalisation.

Local elected representatives have expressed concerns that the details regarding funding for the JPY470-billion (US$3.8-billion) scheme for the Japanese conurbation (pictured) have yet to be clarified by the chosen private-sector consortium, led by Clairvest Neem Ventures KK.

Wakayama’s other local elected body, the city council, voted at the end of last month in favour of the IR District Development Plan, which had been finalised shortly before.

Up to three casino resorts will be allowed nationally, under the existing liberalisation programme. Currently, Nagasaki and Osaka are likely to submit applications.

The deadline for schemes to be submitted to the national government for consideration is April 28.