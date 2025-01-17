Waterfront Manila casino soft opening 1Q 2026: Acesite

The reopening of the Waterfront Manila Hotel & Casino (pictured in a rendering) in the Philippines “will be executed in three carefully planned phases,” according to a Thursday filing to the Philippine Stock Exchange from the venue’s promoter, Acesite (Philippines) Hotel Corp.

A soft opening for phase one, which includes the casino, is now scheduled for the first quarter of 2026, stated the company. Acesite is 56 percent owned by Waterfront Philippines Inc.

“Slated for the first quarter of 2026, this phase will focus on completing the podium, which includes public areas such as the lobby, select food and beverage outlets, and the casino,” said Acesite. “A soft opening is planned during this phase,” it added.

Redevelopment for the property had begun in 2018 following a major fire, according to previous corporate information.

Acesite said phase two, scheduled for late third-quarter 2026, would see the introduction of “additional guest amenities and facilities”.

The final phase, targeted for the first quarter of 2027, “will complete the remaining hotel rooms and general amenities, marking the full reopening of the property”.

The group had previously flagged other dates for the reopening of the complex.

In Thursday’s statement, Acesite said construction delays and phased reopening of the hotel “arose from a combination of unforeseen challenges encountered during redevelopment and reconstruction”.

It added: “These challenges include technical difficulties, adjustments to the project scope to enhance facilities and logistical hurdles such as sourcing specialised materials and equipment.”

The company said some of “these issues” arose during the construction process “due to the decision to retain the original structure and shell of the building that is over 50 years old as a cost-saving measure”.

Acesite said site-specific challenges “further complicated the process”, particularly the “need to address structural reinforcements and adapt to the condition of the existing foundation”.

It added: “The additional reinforcements are critical to ensuring the long-term safety and well-being of all building occupants, including both guests and employees.”