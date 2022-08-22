Weike debuts ‘Caishen Treasure’ progressive at G2E Asia

Casino equipment maker Weike Gaming Technology (S) Pte Ltd is to introduce its “AccelMax” series of slot products at Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia 2022, to be held from August 24 to August 26 in Singapore.

The new products are on the WeFortune Evo cabinet, and feature the “Caishen Treasure” progressive link (pictured).

WeFortune Evo is described by Weike as a “stylish and high-performance” slot cabinet, with triple HD screens, high-fidelity sound and support for digital buttons. The cabinet is said to offer “operational efficiency, high visibility and immersive player experience”.

The Caishen Treasure link is being launched with three base games: “Fortune Caishen”, “Golden Caishen” and “Oriental Caishen”. All the titles feature various hold-and-spin features and chances of winning multiple jackpots.

Weike will also show at G2E Asia – being held at the Marina Bay Sands casino resort – its electronic table game products.

Its “Multi-player Electronic Table Game (METG) Max” is said now to be in its fourth generation, and supports baccarat, blackjack and “Dragon Tiger” in a new-look cabinet. The updated product is described as offering more side bet features and support for live-dealer play.