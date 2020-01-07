Weike-Dynam games now at Macau’s Ponte 16 casino

Hong Kong-listed Japanese pachinko operator Dynam Japan Holdings Co Ltd announced on Monday that 10 units of a casino video slot machine series it developed with Singapore equipment supplier Weike Gaming Technology (S) Pte Ltd, had been installed on Sunday at Macau casino hotel Ponte 16 (pictured).

The series products installed were respectively: three units of “Fortune Frogs” (“Pachinko Bonus Series”); four units of “Fortune Frogs in Mid-Autumn” (“Pachinko Bonus Series”), and three units of Double Frogs” (“Half Chance Series”).

Fortune Frogs was among games exhibited by Weike at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia 2019 casino trade show and conference held in Macau in May.

The latest filing from Dynam Japan said the Pachinko Bonus Series was for “the mass market and extending the time of playing”, while the Half Chance Series offered a determination of “‘Win’ or ‘No Win’” within a short period of time.

Weike is marketing the products under the branding “DynamicW Series”.

The same product lines were introduced at Macau’s Legend Palace Casino on November 30, and were described by Dynam Japan at the time as having a “pachinko game concept”.

The Japanese firm said in its Monday filing that Ponte 16’s management had agreed to install the machines due to “broad acceptance” of the product series “from local users”.

Via the partnership with Weike, Dynam Japan said it intended to “continue developing the successors” of the product models and “other various models” in order to tap into “the mass market in the Macau casino industry”.

The Ponte 16 casino hotel is located on the Macau peninsula and is a venture between Hong Kong-listed Success Universe Group Ltd and SJM Holdings Ltd. Ponte 16 runs gaming under SJM Holdings’ Macau licence.