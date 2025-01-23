 

‘Wild Wild Pearls’ new slot offer at Pragmatic Play

A new 6×4 format online slot game “Wild Wild Pearls” has been launched by Pragmatic Play Ltd.

“Wild Wild Pearls enhances the award-winning Pragmatic Play portfolio with two bonus games, four fixed jackpots, and wins of up to 5,000 times,” said Irina Cornides, the company’s chief operating officer, as cited in a Wednesday update.

The new product is described as an aquatic adventure where golden pearls symbols and doubling multipliers can unlock wins up to the 5,000-times level.

Landing ‘wilds’ on the first two reels alongside either a bonus symbol or ‘super bonus’ symbol on reel three, triggers free spins or ‘super free spins’, respectively.

A total of 10 free spins is awarded in either feature, where more money symbols are present on the reels, with increased 3-times and 5-times multipliers above the reels in super free spins, according to the provider to the iGaming industry.

