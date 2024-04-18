Wilma Eisma new Pagcor president, COO

The Philippine gaming regulator has announced that lawyer Wilma Eisma (pictured) is the agency’s new president and chief operating officer (COO), the first woman to assume the roles.

According to a press release, Ms Eisma took an oath of office in the presence of the government’s executive secretary, Lucas Bersamin, on Thursday at Malacañang Palace, the official residence and office of the nation’s head of state.

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (Pagcor) is an operator of public-sector casinos as well as regulator of commercial-sector ones.

The announcement quoted Pagcor’s chairman and chief executive, Alejandro Tengco, as saying: “We are happy to welcome attorney Wilma Eisma as Pagcor’s new president and COO. We know she will be a great asset, and her vast experience in both the government and private sectors will surely be put to good use here.”

Ms Eisma succeeded Juanito Sanosa Jr., who resigned in January as Pagcor president and COO.

Ms Eisma served previously as a member of the board of directors of the Development Bank of the Philippines. Prior to that, she was an administrator and chairman of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority.

In the private sector, she assumed “leadership roles” in PMFTC Inc, the Philippine affiliate of Philip Morris International, according to the release.

She is said to have held also “key positions” at the country’s Department of Trade and Industry, and in the Office of the Majority Leader in the House of Representatives.

Pagcor is currently working on a modernisation effort of its Casino Filipino chain before it launches a process for disposal of its network of land-based venues. The sell-off of public-sector casinos is to allow Pagcor to focus on its regulatory work.