Wimbledon 2024: capitalise on the decisive matches with 1xPartners!

The 137th Wimbledon tournament semi-finals and finals matches will be held from July 11 to 14, attracting the attention of many millions of viewers. High interest in the grass-court major guarantees substantial benefits for all 1xBet Affiliate Program participants.
Who will vie for the women’s title?
Last year’s Ladies’ Singles champion, Markéta Vondroušová, left the tournament after the opening round. The competition’s later stages were also full of surprises, as top-ranked Iga Świątek and second-ranked Coco Gauff were eliminated early. However, the 1xPartners Affiliate Program excludes unpleasant surprises, as up to 65 percent of registered users get converted into the first depositors.
As a result of thorough elimination, two Ladies’ Singles Semi-Final pairs were formed:
● Donna Vekić vs Jasmine Paolini.
● Barbora Krejčíková vs Elena Rybakina.
The WTA rankings are refreshed after each round, and there are rapidly updated real-time stats, in the 1xBet Partners program. This month, Vekić moved up from 37th position to 21st, while Krejčíková moved from 32nd to 18th. Both tennis players are considered the underdogs in their respective semi-finals. Donna Vekić’s win is rated at odds of 2.53, while Barbora Krejčíková’s win can be bet at odds of 4.37.
The most predicted Ladies’ Singles Final pairing is Jasmine Paolini versus Elena Rybakina. The Italian iis having her career-best season and reaches the second Grand Slam tournament semi-final in a row. Elena Rybakina has no serious rivals on her way to the championship. Experts regard the Kazakhstani tennis player as an unconditional favourite to become a two-time Wimbledon winner.
Who will be the strongest in the men’s division?
Even without Jannik Sinner, a very solid lineup made it to the Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Finals:
● Daniil Medvedev vs Carlos Alcaraz.
● Lorenzo Musetti vs Novak Djokovic.
Daniil has reached the semi-finals for the second year in a row, but the 3.66 odds for his victory suggest limited confidence in him on the part of the public. Carlos Alcaraz is the clear favourite in this matchup, having come to Wimbledon to defend his title.
Musetti versus Djokovic is a tennis David and Goliath match only in theory. Just a month ago, these athletes faced off at Roland Garros, where the Serb managed to overcome the Italian in a challenging five-set match.
Wimbledon 2024 winners receive a one-off £2.7 million, and under the 1xPartners Affiliate Program terms, affiliates receive a lifetime commission of up to 50-percent for every referred registered customer with automatic weekly commission payouts.
About 1xBet Affiliate Program
More than 100,000 partners have already joined the 1xBet program. Every month, they attract over 3,000,000 users to the 1xBet gaming platform. Each 1xPartners member is assigned a personal assistant to help resolve customer issues.
The top 100 ATP and WTA rankings include many tennis players from Asia, whose performances are watched by fans in the world’s most populous region. That’s why we recommend joining the 1xBet Affiliate Program now—on the eve of the prestigious tournaments that will take place in the fall on the courts of China and Japan.
