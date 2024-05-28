WPT announces cancellation of June event planned for Macau

The World Poker Tour (WPT) has announced the cancellation of a poker festival and championship that was to take place in Macau from June 18. The event – including the WPT Macau Championship – was to be hosted by Wynn Macau, a property in downtown Macau run by Wynn Macau Ltd.

The event – publicised in March – was to have been a collaboration between WPT, Wynn Macau Ltd and Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc (AGAE).

“WPT Macau, which was scheduled to take place in June, will not move forward,” said the WPT in an official statement overnight. It provided no explanation for the cancellation three weeks before the event was due to start.

“WPT, Wynn Macau, and Allied Gaming and Entertainment regret any inconvenience or disappointment for players from around the world who were planning to travel to Macau and play in the event,” it added.

The poker organisation said it “remains committed to working with Wynn Macau and AGAE in the future” to organise “world class poker tournaments” in Macau.

Adam Pliska, the WPT’s president and chief executive, had spoken on multiple occasions of the organisation’s plans to hold poker tournaments in Macau. In March, he was quoted as saying: “Macau has long been a sought-after destination for us,” in terms of “wanting to deliver the WPT experience to the region.”