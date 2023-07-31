WPT plans cruise event 2024 as also builds in Asia: CEO

The World Poker Tour (WPT) will make use of an entire cruise ship for a promotion called “WPT Voyage 2024″ from March 31 to April 6, stopping off at points around the Caribbean, said the WPT’s president and chief executive, Adam Pliska (pictured), in an interview with GGRAsia.

The promotion involving access to a cruise ship from the Virgin Voyages brand, will offer a “remarkable and unique experience”, added Mr Pliska.

The next WPT activity for Asia will be in Taipei, Taiwan from August 8 to August 21, hosted by the Chinese Texas Hold’em Poker Association.

The WPT boss was speaking to GGRAsia during the WPT Korea and WPT Korea High Roller events from July 15 to July 24, held at Jeju Shinhwa World Resort Casino, a foreigner-only gaming venue on the South Korean holiday island of Jeju. They drew a total of 653 players, according to the casino resort’s management.

A KRW3.4 million (currently US$2,670) buy-in event had an aggregate guaranteed prize pool of nearly KRW2.25 billion, according to a follow-up press release from the WPT.

The casino and resort that hosted the tournaments are run by Hong Kong-listed Shin Hwa World Ltd.

The “WPT is watching the potential growth in Asia”, for poker, explained Mr Pliska. He noted the brand was founded in 2002, and had its “first event” in China at Sanya, on Hainan island, in 2006.

Since those days, “Asia has been exploding with great poker players and become better and better,” in terms of market strength, he stated.

Mr Pliska said regarding the latest event in Jeju: “It’s natural that we have touch points in various parts of Asia. Jeju is a place that needs professional competitive poker players. We chose Shinwa World as it has a world-class casino and incredible facilities with beautiful locations, to attract Western players who want to visit.” The strategy had drawn such players to the Jeju event, he added.

He noted there was “a big challenge” to “educate the Western world” about the Asian poker scene.

“Westerners who might not know Vietnam or Cambodia,” for instance, “have a big opportunity” to play poker “in a safe place”, said the WPT CEO, adding that providing such insights for Western players was the brand’s “mission”.

Another aim was “televising more… Asian events,” in the manner of poker coverage in the West.

He suggested poker could be an important product for a Japan integrated resort (IR) with casino, as and when the first one opens. The year 2030 is the latest date mentioned for a US$10 billion Osaka scheme led by a unit of United States-based MGM Resorts International, a brand already familiar with poker from the U.S. market.

“One of the advantages of poker is that it brings in people from around the world. Therefore, poker could be helpful to bring people to see Japan,” said Mr Pliska.

Regarding the existing casino market of Macau the WPT boss said: “It is critical that we… find a right partner in Macau, that reflects our values.”

He added: “It is important to understand that many poker tours have contributed to the growth of poker.” Mr Pliska noted he was “happy” to see events around the world where amateurs got the chance to challenge professional players.