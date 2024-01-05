Wynn also flags month-pay 2023 bonus for Macau staff

Wynn Macau Ltd became on Friday the fourth of Macau’s six casino operators to announce a “bonus”, also described in a statement as a “distribution of special allowance,” for work done by company staff in 2023.

The payment – equal to one month of gross salary – will be made on January 31, to “all eligible Wynn Macau [property pictured] and Wynn Palace team members,” said the announcement, referring to the two casino resorts the company runs in Macau.

It added that 96.7 percent of the current 11,180 workforce would be entitled to such a payment.

Linda Chen, president and vice chairman of Wynn Macau, Ltd, was quoted as saying: “We sincerely appreciate the heartfelt efforts of each team member and their shared commitment to service excellence”,

Workforce efforts in the past calendar year had been “supporting” the company’s “continued growth and the successful awarding of a new 10-year gaming concession agreement,” noted the statement, referring to the new gaming rights that began in January 2023.

Ms Chen herself added: “We are confident in the outlook for 2024 as we continue with plans to introduce more exciting world-class events and projects, which will further drive the high-quality and diversified development in the tourism industry while also leveraging its international advantages to solidify Macau’s position as a world centre of tourism and leisure.”

She was latterly quoting a slogan of the Macau government. The local authorities have asked Macau’s casino operators under the era of the new concessions to diversify their and the city’s customer base, and bring in more visitors from overseas.

Currently, Macau is overwhelmingly a market serving Chinese from either mainland China or Hong Kong.