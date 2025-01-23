Wynn Macau Ltd announces 2025 salary increase

Casino operator Wynn Macau Ltd has announced a salary increase for “eligible employees” with effect from March 1.

Wednesday’s statement means that all six Macau gaming concessionaires have now announced staff salary increments for 2025.

Wynn Macau Ltd’s offer for workers, excluding senior management, ranges from a 2.5 percent to 5.7 percent increase.

The salary increase is “in appreciation of their extraordinary contribution to the company’s growth and success, which has enabled the company to unceasingly provide residents and tourists with exceptional service and experiences,” the company stated.

According to Wednesday’s announcement, eligible staff with a monthly salary of MOP16,000 (US$1,995) or below will receive a salary increase of MOP600, equivalent – depending on their precise starting level – to an increase of 3.8 percent to 5.7 percent.

Those with entitlement and that have a monthly salary above MOP16,000 will receive an average of a 2.5 percent salary increase.

The offer is said to cover “around 98 percent” of Wynn Macau Ltd’s current 11,527 workforce. The firm runs the Wynn Macau property in downtown Macau, and Wynn Palace (pictured) in the city’s Cotai district.

Linda Chen, president, vice chairman and executive director of Wynn Macau Ltd, was cited as saying: “Our heartfelt appreciation goes to every team member of Wynn for their relentless efforts and contribution.”

She added: “As we step into the new year, we anticipate moving further forward with all our team members to make great achievements together for Macau.”

A special allowance equivalent to one month’s gross salary – relating to work in 2024 – was also paid on January 21, 2025, to eligible employees, the company reiterated in its latest statement. Macau’s other five operators have also announced some form of special payment to staff for work done in 2024, as well as salary increments for 2025.