Wynn Macau Ltd, Broadway Asia tie up for resident show

Macau casino operator Wynn Macau Ltd has announced a partnership with Broadway Asia, to “create the conceptual design” for a new resident show for the future Wynn Theater venue, to be located at the Wynn Palace casino resort.

Broadway Asia and Broadway International Group were described by Wynn Macau Ltd as being “among the largest production, management, and distribution companies of live entertainment and immersive attractions globally”. Some of their productions include “The Sound of Music”, “Stomp”, “Cinderella”, and “West Side Story”.

Broadway International Group is currently organising a multi-year international tour of “The Sound of Music”, which included live performances in Macau in August.

Wynn Macau Ltd runs the Wynn Palace resort (pictured) on Cotai, and the Wynn Macau casino resort on the city’s peninsula.

“Through this new partnership, Wynn and Broadway Asia will collaborate on the concept and initial development of a world-class resident show,” stated the casino firm in a Tuesday press release.

“As a major draw for international and regional visitors, the resident show and theatre are designed to be a significant boost for Macau’s culture and entertainment industry, while also diversifying the tourism experience for global travellers,” it added.

The announcement quoted Linda Chen, Wynn Macau Ltd’s president and vice chairman, as saying that, via the partnership with Broadway Asia, “we look forward to bringing our creative minds together to create a truly spectacular, world-class resident show for Wynn Theater”.

“With the establishment of a sensational new resident show at Wynn, our goal is to showcase Macau as a top-tier destination for culture and entertainment,” she added.

Marc Routh, president and executive producer of Broadway Asia, said in prepared remarks that the group was “very excited to collaborate with Wynn in the creation of a brand-new spectacle for Macau”.

“Broadway Asia is committed to presenting live theatrical entertainment, which has the power to resonate with people of all cultures, and this new partnership in Macau gives us the opportunity to expand the boundaries of entertainment to a wider audience,” he stated.