Wynn Macau Ltd cancels K-pop festival scheduled for Oct

Casino operator Wynn Macau Ltd announced on Monday the cancelation of a pop music festival featuring a line-up of artists from South Korea. The event was to take place on October 21 and 22, at the lawn of the firm’s Wynn Palace casino resort (pictured), in Macau’s Cotai district.

“We regret to announce that HallyuPopFest Macau 2023 is cancelled, and sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused,” said Wynn Macau Ltd in a statement to GGRAsia. No reasons for the cancellation were provided by the company,

HallyuPopFest is a music festival featuring some of the top names of pop music from South Korea, a music style also known as ‘K-pop’ that has risen to international prominence in recent years.

When it announced the event in August, Wynn Macau Ltd said artists that were to perform at the Macau event included: NCT Dream and SHINee, as well as Hyolyn, Kard, Sam Kim, Verivery, Cherry Bullet, Omega X, H1-Key and Nine to Six.

In Monday’s statement, Wynn Macau Ltd said it would “actively cooperate with official ticketing platforms to provide a full refund service to all fans who have purchased tickets for the event”.

Such refunds will be done via “the original mode of payment in line with the ticketing platforms procedures,” said the firm in a separate announcement.

The festival’s first two editions were held in Singapore in 2018 and 2019. The event-brand returned last year, with editions in London, in the United Kingdom; and in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.