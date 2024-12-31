Wynn Macau Ltd confident on 2025, flags bonus to staff

 

Wynn Macau Ltd became the fourth of Macau’s six casino operators to announce some form of additional staff payment for work in 2024, when it gave the news in a Tuesday statement.

The company said it will pay a “special allowance” equal to one month’s gross salary, on January 21, i.e., prior to Chinese New Year, which falls on January 29 this time.

The award will be paid to “eligible full-time Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace team members, representing 98 percent of the current 11,317 workforce,” said the firm.

The group’s Wynn Macau property is on the city’s peninsula, while Wynn Palace is in the Cotai district.

Tuesday’s update cited  Linda Chen, president, vice chairman and executive director of Wynn Macau Ltd, as saying: “The long-term success of Wynn relies on the unceasing efforts and outstanding contributions of every team member, and we are pleased to distribute this special allowance in recognition of everyone’s dedication and hard work over the past year.”

Ms Chen added the firm was “filled with anticipation and confidence” regarding the outlook for 2025.

Macau market rival MGM China Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday it would give a “discretionary bonus” equal to a month’s salary to eligible workers.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd made a public announcement on Monday about the payment of a bonus to its staff for work done during 2024.

SJM Resorts Ltd, the Macau operations unit of Hong Kong-listed casino firm SJM Holdings Ltd, was the first to commit to a “special discretionary bonus” to its employees, according to a social media posting by a gaming labour group.

