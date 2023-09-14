Wynn Macau Ltd launches brand for events, experiences

Casino operator Wynn Macau Ltd says it has launched an “exclusive” lifestyle brand, called “Wynn Signature”, for “international events and exclusively Wynn experiences”.

In a Thursday press release, Wynn Macau Ltd said “Wynn Signature” would “work in partnership with the world’s top brands” to offer “exceptional gastronomy, premium resort experiences, world class indulgences and an array of colourful, high-end themed events”.

Wynn Macau Ltd runs the Wynn Macau casino resort on the city’s peninsula, and Wynn Palace on Cotai.

The group is to invest MOP17.7 billion (currently US$2.19 billion) in Macau over the course of its decade-long concession, with MOP16.5 billion – or about 93.2 percent – set for non-gaming projects and expanding international markets.

“These new signature events and experiences will give visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves in a series of highly sought after experiences exclusive to Wynn, while also actively promoting the sustainable development of Macau’s tourism industry,” said the company in its release.

To mark the launch of the new brand, Wynn Macau Ltd announced two events: the “Wynn Signature – Chinese Wine Competition”, and the “Wynn Signature – 2023 Hypercar Exhibition”.

The “2023 Hypercar Exhibition” will showcase 16 of the world’s top, limited-edition hypercars, from October 1 to the end of November, at the company’s two casino resorts.

The “Chinese Wine Competition”, set to take place from March to April 2024, will award “the most outstanding Chinese wines, wineries and individuals who have contributed to the wine industry in China and internationally”. The event is aimed at promoting Chinese wines on an international stage.

The announcement quoted Linda Chen, president and executive director of Wynn Macau Ltd, as saying: “As Wynn’s new lifestyle brand, ‘Wynn Signature’ gives each and every guest the opportunity to embark on a unique journey of discovery – exclusively at Wynn.”

She added: “By establishing this brand, we will create more top-tier tourism experiences and host more attractive, global events with the aim of introducing new non-gaming experiences and building greater momentum for the growth of Macau’s tourism industry.”

The company held a “Wynn Signature” launch dinner (pictured) at Wynn Palace on Wednesday.

At the event, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of the Macao Government Tourism Office, said the new experiences to be created by Wynn Macau Ltd were likely to “be a significant boost for the tourism industry, by adding greater value for visitors and expanding Macau’s tourism source markets”.

“In future, we look forward to the new ‘Wynn Signature’ lifestyle brand, which will showcase Macau as a destination that offers a vast array of exceptional experiences,” added Mr Senna Fernandes, as cited in the release.