Wynn Macau Ltd to help govt on old town pedestrian scheme

Macau casino operator Wynn Macau Ltd is to do work to support the city government’s pedestrianisation of Rua da Felicidade, one of the most famous streets in Macau’s World Heritage-designated zone in the old town.

The narrow thoroughfare is to be pedestrianised along with some surrounding small streets, during the hours of 11am to 1am. It is a pilot scheme with effect from September 29, coinciding with the start of the Mid-Autumn Festival and the following holidays to mark China’s National Day, a time likely to see a surge in Macau’s tourism numbers. The pilot scheme will be reviewed at year-end.

Wynn Macau Ltd and its wholly-owned Macau concession entity – Wynn Macau (Resorts) SA – will assist by introducing non-gaming “attractions” to the area, such as shows and artistic-cultural activities, organising catering and leisure activities, and setting up decorations and art installations.

The information was given at a Sunday press conference that included Elsie Ao Ieong U (pictured centre, brown jacket), Macau’s Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture; Linda Chen (third from right), president and executive director of Wynn Macau Ltd; and Allan Zeman (third from left), the non-executive chairman of Wynn Macau Ltd.

The government’s work will include repaving the roads in that area, and improving street lighting.

Ms Ao Ieong declined to specify how much the scheme would cost, but indicated it would not be a large amount either for the government or for the Wynn side.

In December, after the casino firm won a new 10-year gaming concession, it mentioned a pledge to “support community tourism”, as part of its commitment to non-gaming investment.

The group – which runs the Wynn Macau casino resort on the city’s peninsula, and Wynn Palace on Cotai – is to invest MOP17.7 billion (currently US$2.19 billion) in Macau over the course of the decade-long concession, with MOP16.5 billion – or about 93.2 percent – set for expanding international markets and non-gaming investments.

A pedestrianisation pilot scheme for one of the old town’s main thoroughfares – Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro, popularly known as San Ma Lo – cost MOP2.6 million, according to local media reports. It was applied over five days straddling the end of January and beginning of February, coinciding with Chinese New Year, and it featured non-gaming attractions by the city’s six casino operators.